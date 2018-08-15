Trapped whale freed by Chilean Navy in dangerous conditions
The Chilean Navy has freed a whale after it became trapped in a fishing net in the waters off the country's coast.
Rescuers, led by an Alacalufe General Service boat, travelled for more than three hours to reach the finned cetacean whale.
Chilean Navy Captain and Maritime Governor of Peurto Williams, Cesar Quiroga, said a navy convoy took little more than one hour to rescue the animal, battling dangerous conditions.
Quiroga described the whale as "very large" and said the fishing net "covered" the creature.