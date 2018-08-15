BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Watch: Great white shark's dramatic hunt for seal off of US coast

Now Reading:

Watch: Great white shark's dramatic hunt for seal off of US coast

Watch: Great white shark's dramatic hunt for seal off of US coast
© Copyright :
Credit: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
Text size Aa Aa

A great white shark's hunt for a seal turned into a dramatic scene off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The footage from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows multiple angles of the bloody attack, as well as footage of the shark swimming underwater with a piece of the seal in its mouth.

The great white shark is one of the primary predators of marine mammals — seals are one example of their pray.

Video editor • Thomas Duthois