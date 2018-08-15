A great white shark's hunt for a seal turned into a dramatic scene off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Watch: Great white shark's dramatic hunt for seal off of US coast
Now Reading:
Watch: Great white shark's dramatic hunt for seal off of US coast
© Copyright :Credit: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
The footage from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows multiple angles of the bloody attack, as well as footage of the shark swimming underwater with a piece of the seal in its mouth.
The great white shark is one of the primary predators of marine mammals — seals are one example of their pray.