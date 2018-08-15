Italy says collapsed bridge's operator must help fund rebuild

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Wednesday at a press conference that the private operator of the collapsed bridge near Genoa will have to contribute the cost of its reconstruction.

The bridge forms part of a motorway that is operated by Autostrade, a unit of Milan-listed Atlantia group.

Earlier, the company said it had carried out regular, sophisticated checks on the structure before the disaster and that these had not shown up early signs of trouble.

Toninelli wrote on Facebook: “I want to reiterate with even more strength: who’s responsible for this unjustifiable tragedy must be punished. The managers of Autostrade have to resign.”

He said the authorities would check the bridges and tunnels throughout the country.

The reasons for the collapse have not yet been established.

"Now is the time for a common commitment in order to face the emergency, assist the wounded, support those who are mourning," President Sergio Mattarella said in a statement. "Then a serious investigation into the causes of what happened [is needed]. No authority can evade full responsibility."

Italy's deputy Premier Matteo Salvini spoke about the withdrawal of the Autostrade’s permit and announced a fine of up to 150 million euros and said anyone found responsible for the disaster will be brought to justice.

He aid the private sector manager of the bridge had earned "billions" from tolls but "did not spend the money they were supposed to" and its concession should be revoked.

Salvini, also questioned whether EU budget rules had contributed to the disaster by preventing needed investment in infrastructure.

“If there are European constraints preventing us from spending money to secure the schools attended by our children or the highways our workers are travelling on, we will put the safety of Italians ahead of everyone and everything,” he wrote on Twitter.