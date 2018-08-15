A German pharmaceutical company has failed in its bid to block an execution in the United States.
German pharma company fails to block US execution
Convicted murderer Carey Dean Moore died by lethal injection after receiving a cocktail of drugs, including Fentanyl and potassium chloride.
Fresenius Kabi filed a lawsuit to stop the execution - saying the state of Nebraska hadn’t obtained the potassium chloride legally.
Protesters outside the jail had other concerns.
"Murder is murder," said anti-death penalty protester Diane Reyes. "It doesn't matter who does it. And Governor Pete Ricketts, who is pushing this through, as well as Attorney General Doug Peterson - they're going to have blood on their hands. My understanding is Governor Pete Ricketts is a Catholic and the Bible says 'no killing.'"
Frensenius Kabi argued that the use of its drugs for lethal injections could bring "great reputational injury" and harm profits.
Moore, who was 60, killed two cab drivers in 1979.