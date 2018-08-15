The latest data show that globally July was the third hottest on record, more than 0.4°C warmer than average - almost on par with the last year. Temperatures were unusually high in many regions around the globe.
Climate Update: Europe's second warmest July on record
After devastating Japanese floods early in July, parts of Asia, Northern Europe and the United States faced fierce heatwaves and lack of rain.
The extreme weather conditions aggravated wildfires, hitting Sweden and California especially hard.
Europe, in particular, saw its second warmest July on record. Temperatures topped 30°C in the Arctic Circle. Historical highs were broken across the continent.
