Buddhist leader accused of coercing nuns into sex quits job

One of China's highest-ranking monks has quit as the head of the country's Buddhist association after facing accusations of sexual misconduct — including demanding sexual favors from nuns.

Shi Xuecheng, who is the abbot of Longquan Temple near Beijing and also a member of the ruling Communist Party's top political advisory body, denies denied the allegations.

The Buddhist Association of China said a statement Wednesday it had accepted Xuecheng's offer to resign from the chairmanship and other posts, without elaborating.