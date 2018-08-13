Good morning, Europe. Here are the key stories we're following today:
Live: Migrants marooned; US far-right rally; and children killed in Syria blast
Migrants marooned: Aquarius, the charity boat that provoked a diplomatic crisis in June when it was turned away from Italy, is again looking for somewhere to dock. This time it has 140 rescued migrants on board.
White nationalists: A huge police presence was hoping to keep a white nationalist rally and counter-demonstrators under control in Washington. The event was timed to coincide with the one year anniversary of racially-charged violence in Charlottesville.
Children killed in Syria:An explosion in a residential building in Idlib — the last swathe of territory held by rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad — killed at least 39 people, including 12 children on Sunday.
Follow our live news updates, below: