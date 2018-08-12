On the 15th August 1843, Tivoli Gardens in Denmark opened its gates to an amusement park.
Tivoli Gardens celebrates 175th anniversary
Developer and founder Georg Carstensen was apparently inspired by several European pleasure gardens.
As well as Walt Disney, Danish writer Hans Christian Anderson was one of the first visitors and claimed it influenced his fairy-tale, 'The Nightingale'.
Nearly a hundred years later, most of it was burnt down during the Second World War but in the 1950's, people still flocked to the park.
Step forward 175 years later, to today, it's now one of the world's oldest amusement parks.
Last year, it welcomed just over 4.6 million people, making it the 24th most popular amusement park in the world.
And it's kept up with technology by using virtual reality headsets for those on the 'Demon' named roller coaster!
They'll be two weeks of celebrations marking its 175th birthday during this month from the 11th August.