Ten people including two children have been injured in a shooting incident in Manchester in North West England.
Manchester gunfight leaves children injured
Now Reading:
Manchester gunfight leaves children injured
Police are still investigating the causes behind the gunfight, which happened in the Moss Side district of the city in the early hours of the morning.
Caribbean Carnival celebrations had been held in the area earlier in the day.
None of the known victims are in a serious condition. It’s thought there may be others who have not presented themselves.