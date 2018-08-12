Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario is in intensive care

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario is in intensive care in hospital in Ibiza.
The 41-year-old is suffering from pneumonia whilst on holiday but hopes to be discharged on Monday.
Local newspapers report he's making positive progress.
The striker hung up his boots seven years ago after two years with Corinthians.
He scored 62 goals in 98 appearances for his country and played for some of the top clubs in Europe.
Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best football players.