Zimbabwe’s main opposition party has launched a legal challenge over the conduct of last month’s Presidential election - causing tomorrow’s planned inauguration ceremony for poll winner Emmerson Mnangagwa to be postponed.
Zimbabwe election challenge
Zimbabwe election challenge
Lawyers for the opposition MDC have asked the country's Constitutional Court to order a re-run.
Thabani Mpofu, lawyer for Nelson Chamisa's MDC party said:
“We are seeking a declaration to the effect that the presidential elections was not properly conducted. It was not conducted in terms of the constitution. It was not conducted in terms of the electoral act. It was not conducted in terms of standards of fairness, transparency and accountability."
Opposition leader Tendai Biti said they’d laid out evidence of vote rigging in the election.
He said: "l think that we exposed, we exposed the truth and you can't hide the truth and we hope that Zambia and Zimbabwe can be held accountable for failing to protect people's rights."
However the ruling Zanu-PF party claims the election was won fairly and said it was confident of winning any legal contest.