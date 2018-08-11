Romania is in a state of high tension after an anti-government protest turned violent - leading to more than 450 people being injured.
More than 450 injured in Romania clashes
President Klaus Iohannis - who is a political opponent of the government - said in a tweet that he has asked the Romanian Attorney General to investigate the actions of both police and demonstrators in Friday nights clashes.
Eyewitness reports suggest that what had been a peaceful protest against government corruption degenerated when a hard core of trouble-makers attacked the police.
Riot police responded with baton charges.
The authorities’ actions appeared to lack discrimination, with apparently peaceful demonstrators being sprayed with water cannon and teargas.