Thousands protest in Argentina after senate rejects bill to legalise abortion
Thousands of protesters took to the Argentinian streets ahead of the historic vote on abortion law, which currently bans the procedure in the country, except in cases of rape or risk to the woman’s life.
On the early hours of August 9, Argentinian senators rejected the bill to legalise elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, which had already been passed by the lower house of the National Congress, sparking demonstrations across the country.