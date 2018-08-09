Barber's mysterious "Vanessa" enthrals at Glyndebourne

A beautiful English country house in East Sussex, with an elegant audience enjoying a lavish picnic in glorious sunshine, that is the sumptuous setting of the unique opera festival, Glyndebourne.

Inside the mansion, on stage, it is eternally cold and hauntingly dark in Samuel Barber's 'Vanessa', a spellbinding opera from the age of Hitchcock, that had it's world premiere 60 year's ago.

Stage director Keith Warner says the music merely enhances a powerful narrative: "This is a piece that could almost play not as a musical but could be played as a play and it has this wonderful opera music on top and really lures the audience in to a very dark and mysterious story."

Frozen in time

The story unfolds in a house frozen in time. Vanessa, brought to life by British soprano Emma Bell, has been long-abandoned by her lover, Anatol. She has covered all the mirrors, shutting herself away, waiting for his return. But when, decades later, Anatol’s young son arrives unexpectedly her world is turned upside down

"I mean imagine if you had waited 20 years for somebody and they are about to walk through the door. You are at your most vulnerable," says Bell.