Lengthy prison sentences have been handed down to a couple in southern Germany who sold their son to paedophiles on the dark web for sex.
German couple jailed for selling son to paedophiles on dark web
The boy's 48-year-old mother was jailed for 12 years and six months, while his stepfather, 39, was given a 12-year sentence.
The couple were found guilty of rape, aggravated sexual assault of children, forced prostitution and distribution of child pornography between May 2015 and August 2017.
Child welfare authorities in Baden-Wurttemberg have been heavily criticised for failing to stop the couple's abuse, according to local media reports.
Following the two-month trial, the pair were also ordered to pay more than €40,000 in damages to the boy, who was aged nine when the proceedings began and is now living with foster parents.
On Monday, the court also jailed a Spanish man to 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing the boy.
Five other men have also been prosecuted in connection with the abuse.