Prolonged staring will not be considered sexual harassment, French Ministry confirms

The French Minister of Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa has passed legislation that will impose significant fines where sexual harassment is committed in the streets and on public transport, but contrary to rumors, it will not penalise prolonged staring.

The newly-introduced section termed “Sexist Outrage” is defined as “sexual or sexist conduct that is offensive to one's dignity because of its degrading or humiliating character, or creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive situation.” The law does not specify what kind of behaviour this may be, though some media have referred to arbitrary categories such as whistling and prolonged stares.