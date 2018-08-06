Portuguese and Spanish firefighers struggle to contain wildfires

More than a thousand firefighters continued to struggle to put out a blaze on Monday in Portugal's Algarve region in the south of the country. Twenty-five people have been treated for light burns and smoke inhalation while some homes and hotels have been evacuated.

The fire started on Friday and near-record high temperatures over the weekend caused it to spread quickly over the parched landscape. The mercury has started to fall, but it remains hot and dry.

Filipa Soares from euronews went to the region:

"Despite the temperature decrease, the National Authority for Civil Protection has decided to extend the alert for wildfires for this Monday because Portuguese authorities don't want to take any risks after more than 100 people were killed last year in two massive blazes"

Not far away in Spain's southern Huelva region, there were similar problems. Officials say the fire is now under control but that doesn't mean that it's out. It just means they're managing to prevent the spread. Again the temperatures are falling there, but not by much and fires remain very much a danger.