Live: Europe buckles under heatwave, Indonesia deadly quake, Iran braces for sanctions
• Europe heatwave: The Iberian peninsula is struggling in 40 degree Celsius heat, as 700 firefighters battle a major wildfire in southern Portugal. While in Germany, the heatwave has returned.
• Indonesia deadly earthquake: At least 91 people have been killed after a powerful earthquake hit the tourist island Lombok. The 7 magnitude quake damaged buildings and triggered power cuts.
• Iran braces for sanctions: A 90-day wind-down period ends for the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Certain sanctions against Iran are to be re-imposed by the United States on Monday night.