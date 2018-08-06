French celebrity chef Joel Robuchon, who owned and ran gourmet three-star Michelin restaurants on three continents, has died aged 73.
France's 'chef of the century' Joel Robuchon dies
Le Figaro newspaper reported that Robuchon died from cancer on Monday in Switzerland, more than a year after being treated for a pancreatic tumor.
He was named the "Chef of the Century" in 1989 by the prestigious restaurant guide Gault Millau and ran a dozen restaurants across Asia, the US, and Europe.
Throughout his career, he was awarded a record-breaking 32 stars.
Robuchon was renowned for keeping his dishes simple, often using just three or four ingredients. He also moved away from the excesses of French nouvelle cuisine.