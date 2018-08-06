BREAKING NEWS

France's 'chef of the century' Joel Robuchon dies

Reuters
French celebrity chef Joel Robuchon, who owned and ran gourmet three-star Michelin restaurants on three continents, has died aged 73.

Le Figaro newspaper reported that Robuchon died from cancer on Monday in Switzerland, more than a year after being treated for a pancreatic tumor.

He was named the "Chef of the Century" in 1989 by the prestigious restaurant guide Gault Millau and ran a dozen restaurants across Asia, the US, and Europe.

Throughout his career, he was awarded a record-breaking 32 stars.

Robuchon was renowned for keeping his dishes simple, often using just three or four ingredients. He also moved away from the excesses of French nouvelle cuisine.