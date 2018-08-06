Five trends for this autumn

Lisa Aiken not only is a front-row figure of the shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris, she also travels all over the globe to attend smaller fashion weeks from Vilnius to Copenhagen and discover what you are going to wear six months from now. We sat down with Aiken minutes after she gave her “Net-A-Porter trends presentation” in Paris, lining up all the best trends making up this upcoming season. She shared how designers reacted to the shift in people's mindset in our - post-Trump, post-Times Up and post-My Job Should Not Include Abuse - era. Next season, she says, will be all about « making women feel good ».

Farm Girl

Westernwear has been the crux of many designers this season, from Raf Simons to Dries Van Noten, Coach 1941, and Isabel Marant too. Perhaps they were inspired by the self-sufficiency of pioneer women. Plaid, Prince of Wales heritage or tartan, checks in all their many forms; prairie dresses and cowboy boots are key for the new season. Don’t wear them at the countryside, these clothes are made for walking on the street.