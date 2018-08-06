Two lorries collided on the motorway near Bologna airport in northern Italy on Monday, causing a major explosion and killing at least two people, according to Italian news agency ANSA.
Two dead, dozens injured in Bologna motorway blaze
Footage from the scene shows a huge ball of fire and plumes of black smoke soaring into the sky following the collision.
Two people were killed and at least 60 injured in the accident, according to ANSA.
Police said they had closed off the road where the crash took place as well as the surrounding area in Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna.
"It is advisable not to approach the area," the police wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of damage caused by the accident.
The explosion happened after a lorry carrying cars collided on a bridge with another lorry containing inflammable materials, according to local media reports.
Part of the bridge collapsed in the resulting explosion and fire spread to a car park below the bridge, where several other vehicles caught fire and exploded.