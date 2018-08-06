European businesses suffer as Washington gears up to reimpose sanctions on Iran

The United States is set to reimpose sanctions on Iran from tomorrow - creating fears of economic hardship for Iranians and uncertainty for businesses wishing to trade with Tehran. European planemaker ATR delivered five aircraft to IranAir over the weekend to beat the sanctions deadline. Like other western planemakers, ATR relies on components that come from the US and may not now be able to deliver other jets that had been ordered. Euronews’s Bryan Carter reports from Brussels on efforts to defend European interests.