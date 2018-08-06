BREAKING NEWS

Colorado officials release bear that trashed car

Travellers in Colorado are being urged to lock their cars when they're in bear country.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado posted a video on Facebook that shows what can happen when a car is left unlocked and a bruin smells treats inside.

An officer used a rope to open the door and awaken the bear, which seemed to enjoy the food inside a small station wagon before taking a nap.

A half-eaten banana was left behind as the bear ran off into the woods.

