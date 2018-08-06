Colorado officials release bear that trashed car
Travellers in Colorado are being urged to lock their cars when they're in bear country.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado posted a video on Facebook that shows what can happen when a car is left unlocked and a bruin smells treats inside.
An officer used a rope to open the door and awaken the bear, which seemed to enjoy the food inside a small station wagon before taking a nap.
A half-eaten banana was left behind as the bear ran off into the woods.