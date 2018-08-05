Rush to fill orders ahead of new US sanctions

European planemakers are set to lose billions as America reimposes sanctions on Iran. Companies have been scrambling to fill their orders with the Islamic Republic before the wind-down period ends on August 6.

Five more French-built planes land at Tehran's Mehrabad airport just hours before new US sanctions are scheduled to come into effect.

State-owned IranAir ordered 200 aircraft from Western companies after Tehran signed a nuclear pact with major world powers in 2015.

Twenty of those planes were set to come from French-Italian company ATR.

But only a handful had been delivered before US President Donald Trump exited the deal in May and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The company says it will suffer financial damage if it can't complete the full order and has lobbied the US Treasury for a new temporary licence.

French planemaker Airbus also stands to lose out - it has delivered just three of more than 100 planes commissioned by Tehran.

Last month, the US rejected an EU appeal to allow exemptions to the sanctions regime.

European leaders have strongly opposed exiting the nuclear deal and vowed to keep the pact alive.