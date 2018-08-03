NASA names 9 astronauts for first Boeing, SpaceX flights

In a move that NASA said marks the beginning of "a new era in American spaceflight," the space agency Friday named nine astronauts who will fly to the International Space Station aboard commercial space capsules developed and made by Boeing and SpaceX.

The astronauts — named at a buoyant event held at Johnson Space Center in Houston — will be the first to launch from U.S. soil since NASA retired its space shuttle programin 2011.

"This is truly an exciting time for human spaceflight in our nation," Robert Cabana, a former astronaut and director of NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida, said. "And believe me, it's only going to get better as we charge off into the future."