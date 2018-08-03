Emmerson Mnangagwa re-elected as President of Zimbabwe

The main opposition party, the MDC said it totally rejected the vote - saying they were unable to verify it.

The win gave incumbent President, Emmerson Mnangagwa a slim lead over MDC's Nelson Chamisa.

Supporters were celebrating Zanu-PF victory last night. Known as ‘The Crocodile’ – Mnangagwa had promised a free and peaceful election but the opposition was claiming it was anything but.

Mnangagwa took to Twitter to thank Zimbabweans and hail a new beginning shortly after the announcement of the results.

The win for the former spy chief will see the ruling party Zanu-PF maintain control of the government for the first time since Robert Mugabe was ousted as leader after nearly 40 years.

Violent clashes on the streets of Harare between the army and opposition supporters on Wednesday have marred what was widely seen as a potential turning point in Post-Robert Mugabe politics.