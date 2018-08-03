Chamisa vows to challenge Zimbabwe election results

Zimbabwe's newly elected president Emmerson Mnangagwa has criticised police for trying to block a press conference by his main rival Nelson Chamisa.

Earlier on Friday, scuffles broke out between riot police and journalists waiting to hear from Chamisa, who leads the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

When he finally spoke, Chamisa reiterated charges that Mnangagwa's Zanu PF manipulated the vote, pointing to the government's heavy-handed tactics as proof of guilt.

"Our colleagues in Zanu PF have panicked because they were defeated in this election, they are not confident of the citizens, this is why they can fire live amunition on citizens. This is a very serious issue we have to take up, not just with Zanu PF but also with the government and with international platforms."

Mnangagwa quickly disowned the actions of the police, saying freedom of speech is essential to the "new Zimbabwe."

"We have nothing to hide or fear," he wrote on Twitter, "anyone is free to address the media at any time."

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Mngnangawa won just over 50 percent of the vote, while Chamisa received 44 percent.