World Health Organisation talks exclusively to euronews about Ebola in the DRC

It is a region that has seen large movements of displaced people in the civil war. In a euronews exclusive the WHO's Deputy Director-General of Emergency Preparedness and Response said he is concerned about security:

A World Health Organization team arrived on Thursday in the northeast Democratic Republic of Congo to coordinate the response to a new Ebola outbreak.

"It is an active conflict zone, so we will be doing public health operations really across the frontline in order to stop this outbreak," said Dr. Peter Salama. " The other factor that is concerning us is, of course, it is very close to borders, in this case, particularly the border with Uganda"

Last month the country declared the end of another outbreak in Equateur province, some 2,500 km away. On the positive side, that experience can help contain the spread of the epidemic throughout the region.

"Any of the surrounding countries did put a lot of preparedness processes and supplies, and personnel in place," said Dr. Salama, "so they are, certainly, much better prepared than in the past".

Ebola is transmitted by direct contact with the blood and body fluids and results in sudden, high fever. It's deadly if not treated, with a mortality rate of 90 percent.