The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus, just days after a recent emergence of the disease, which killed 33 people, was declared over.
World Health Organisation declares new ebola emergency in Democratic Republic of Congo
Four cases of the virus were confirmed in northeastern North Kivu province. A team of 12 experts are to set up a response operation.
The World Health Organisation has started moving staff and supplies into the area.
There are no indications the new cases are linked to the country's previous - and ninth - Ebola outbreak in northwestern Equateur Province.
Ebola is a virus-caused haemorrhagic fever that in extreme cases causes fatal bleeding from internal organs, the mouth, eyes or ears.