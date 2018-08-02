Israeli airforce targets militants in Syrian-held Golan Heights

Israel Radio claimed the country's air force killed seven militants in an overnight air strike on the Syrian-held Golan Heights,

The Israeli military confirmed a strike against what it called "armed terror operatives" but it did not give any details on casualties.

At the same time, Israeli authorities described the Syrian civil war as effectively over on Thursday and predicted that the Golan Heights frontier between the countries would be quieter with central rule by Damascus restored.

"Anti-aircraft, our aerial defences, are really prepared and ready and prove their abilities at the moment of truth," Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters. "As to everything that is happening on the other side in Syria, from our view the situation is returning to how it was before the civil war, meaning there is a clear address, someone responsible and a central authority."

In a separate development, according to media reports, Russia is planning to deploy military police on the Golan Heights frontier between Syria and Israel and set up eight observation posts. The claim came from the Interfax news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry sources.