Grocery chain Carrefour Argentina under fire for 'sexist' campaign

Supermarket chain Carrefour in Argentina is under fire for a campaign dubbed as "sexist" has garnered a lot of attention after outraged store-goers posted photos of it on social media.

One of the ads, which advertised Children’s Day ahead of the August 19 holiday, shows a picture of a boy in a race car accompanied by the words “With ‘C’ of Champion” and a picture of a girl behind a play cooking station accompanied by the words “With ‘C’ of Cook.”

Another ad similarly calls the boy a constructor, and the girl a "coqueta," a word that carries the connotation of a girl who is a flirt.

Carrefour took to Twitter to apologize for the campaign, saying it by no means represents the company’s approach to diversity, and noting that the images are being taken down in the respective branches.

Pedimos disculpas por la campaña que está en algunas de nuestras sucursales. La misma ha sido un error y de ninguna manera representa lo que nuestra empresa piensa y hace en materia de diversidad. Ya estamos retirando las imágenes de nuestras tiendas. — Carrefour Argentina (@carrefourarg) July 31, 2018

Others began commenting their own witty variations, reprimanding the company:

con "c" de cortemos con los estereotipos pic.twitter.com/AqHLXLC2B2 — el paragua venenoso (@elparaguayo123) August 2, 2018

"With 'c' of let's cut the stereotypes"

Con “c” de cavernívolas!! Somos campeonas, científicas, capaces y estamos CANSADAS!! pic.twitter.com/DETzXuDjTF — Mari Carmen Herrera (@maricherrera79) August 1, 2018

"With 'c' of cavemen!! We are champions, scientists, capable and we are TIRED!!"

"Hi @CarrefourES . With C of champion, surgeon, carpenter, professor, driver ... You're welcome."