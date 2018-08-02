Einstein's theory of relativity aces its first black hole test

More than a century has passed since Albert Einstein gave us general relativity, and scientists are still testing the mind-bending theory.

In the latest test, an international team of astronomers used a giant telescope in Chile to observe a star as it moved through the intense gravitational field of a black hole — and found that light from the star was stretched by the gravity just as Einstein's iconic theory said it would be.

The finding, described in a paper published July 26 in the journal "Astronomy and Astrophysics," capped more than two decades of research.

There have been many tests of relativity over the years, but this was the first involving a supermassive black hole — in this case Sagittarius A*, the monster lurking at the core of our Milky Way galaxy some 26,000 light-years from Earth.

"It shows, unsurprisingly but exquisitely, that gravity is governed by Einstein's general theory of relativity and not Newton's law of universal attraction," Pedro Ferreira, an astrophysicist at the University of Oxford, said of the finding in an email to NBC News MACH. "Not a particularly new result — we have known this since 1915 — but it is now measured in a new regime, relatively close to a supermassive black hole."