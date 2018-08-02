Apple has become the world's first $1 trillion publicly listed company.
BREAKING NEWS
Apple becomes world's first public company worth $1 trillion
Now Reading:
Apple becomes world's first public company worth $1 trillion
The tech giant's stock jumped 2.8% to as high as $207.05 in afternoon trading in New York.
The iPhone maker's stock has risen about 9% since Tuesday when it reported better than expected results for the three months to June.
Apple first listed in 1980 and its stock has risen more than 50,000% since then.
This is a breaking news story that is being updated by our reporters.