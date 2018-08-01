Three people have been killed in Zimbabwe's capital Harare after forces opened fire on hundreds of opposition protesters amid rising tension over the presidential election, police said.
Zimbabwe troops open fire on opposition supporters
Zimbabwe troops open fire on opposition supporters
Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said the three people killed were yet to be identified.
The government said the army was deployed in the capital on Wednesday to help police restore order, as protesters took to the streets, accusing the electoral commission of rigging the vote in favour of the ruling party.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa appealed for calm as Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa took to Twitter claiming to have won the popular vote.
The opposition leader's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said the army's reaction in quelling disturbances in the capital was disproportionate and unjustified.
The election was the first since Robert Mugabe was forced to resign after nearly 40 years in power.
It has pitted his successor Mnangagwa — a one-time Mugabe ally — against Chamisa, a 40 year-old lawyer and pastor.
European Union observers have listed several problems with the vote, including media bias, voter intimidation and mistrust in the electoral commission.