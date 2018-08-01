Passengers and crew survive Mexico air crash

All 103 passengers and crew survived when a plane crashed in Mexico on Tuesday afternoon shortly after take-off.

The plane had taken off from Guadalupe Victoria International Airport in Durango and was on its way to Mexico City.

Most of the people managed to walk away from the aircraft before it caught fire, despite 97 of them being injured.

The pilot is one of two who was seriously injured.

One woman described how she managed to get out of the wreckage:

"I was lucky enough to turn around and there was a hole somewhere....a hole right behind us and that is where people were getting out. I unbuckled my son's seatbelt and we got out that way. We jumped."

"Our dispatch team has gone to the site," said the CEO of the flight operator, Aeromexico. "They are there with people to help, that is the most important thing. The priority is to ensure that all passengers are well and are being well looked after, that those who want medical attention receive it. This is what we are doing."

Officials said 97 people were taken to hospital but that most only had superficial injuries. An investigation is underway but initial reports suggest the cause of the crash was bad weather.

The state governor said the plane was caught by a gust of wind that sent it downwards. The left wing reportedly touched the ground and two engines became detached.