Online blueprints of 3-D guns blocked by Washington Judge

Attempts to post 3-D gun blue prints online have been blocked by a judge in Washington.

Back in June, Cody Wilson, from Texas reached a settlement with the Trump administration to allow the company, Defense Distributed, to legally publish the instructions.

The deadline was from the 1st of August but he published the plans early last week.

So a US District Judge said the wrong hands could get hold of them.

Bob Ferguson, Washington State Attorney General says, "We were asking for a nationwide temporary restraining order, putting a halt to this outrageous decision by the federal government to allow these 3D downloadable guns to be available around our country and around the world. He granted that relief."

Another hearing will be on the 10th August.

Before the ruling, President Trump sent a tweet saying, "I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!"

On Tuesday, before the court decision, the States Department Spokeswoman said, it'll be a hot topic.

Heather Nauert, State Department Spokeswoman says, "What this gets down to is a domestic case where it's a domestic gun control issue that needs to be addressed, not just by Congress but also by law enforcement. And so I imagine there will be many conversations held".

More than a thousand people had already downloaded the documents for the AR-15 rifle since last week. The worry is, that they're unregistered and therefore undetectable.