Thailand's floating football pitch

The island of Koh Panyee is only accessible by boat: it is a fishing village built on stilts, inhabited by 1,800 people, and above all, it's a floating football field.

Players of the village, young and old, hit the ball every day.

The history of the field begins with the 1986 World Cup, when the first floating pitch was built, but it was a dangerous assembly of wooden boards knocked together with rusty nails at the time.

Today, the floating pitch has been restored into a nail-free structure, and is unique to the village.