Hawaii's main coastline expanded 1.5 kilometres due to lava

Hawaii’s main island coastline has extended into the sea by 1.5 kilometres following the continual eruption of the Kilauea volcano.
© Copyright :Copernicus EU
The eruptions, which have been ongoing since May, could be expected to continue “for months to years", according to a report by the U.S. Geological Survey and Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, published 15 July.
The eruptions have forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.
Satellite images released by the European Union Earth Observation Programme, Copernicus, show the newly-formed land.