Greeks mourn wildfire victims with candlelight vigil outside parliament

Several hundred Greeks holding candles gathered silently outside parliament on Monday evening (July 30) to remember those who died in deadly wildfires.

Standing around a heart-shaped arrangement of the glowing lights, some mourners blamed poor governance for the high death toll.

The country's deadliest fire happened a week ago in the coastal town of Mati, which lies 30 km (17 miles) east of Athens. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has also faced criticism from opposition parties over the government's handling of the disaster, which killed at least 91 people and left dozens injured.