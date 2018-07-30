Lawsuit in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million

A federal lawsuit seeking $100 million has been filed on behalf of the family of several victims of a fatal duck boat sinking in Missouri that killed 17 people.

The suit was filed Sunday on behalf of several members of an Indiana family who lost nine family members when the duck boat capsized during a thunderstorm on July 19 near Branson, Missouri. Five children were among the 17 killed, authorities have said, and another 14 were injured.

The suit alleges that despite "being aware of impending severe weather conditions" the operators of the boat risked passengers' lives by taking the boat out instead of refunding them.