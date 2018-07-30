Hundreds stranded on volcano after Indonesian quake

JAKARTA — Efforts were under way on Monday to rescue several hundred trekkers stranded on Mount Rinjani on Indonesia's Lombok Island, a day after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination, a disaster agency official said.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency, said on Twitter late Sunday that out of 820 people who were on the slopes of the volcano when the quake struck, 246 had been successfully evacuated.

He said 617 of those trekking at the time were foreigners.