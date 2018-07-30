Hundreds of trekkers head down side of volcano after earthquake struck

Around 700 trekkers headed down Mount Rinjani a day after a powerful earthquake shook Indonesia's tourist island of Lombok.

They'd been stranded on the slopes of the volcano at the time of the quake.

The death toll from the 6.4 magnitude quake stood at 16 on Monday.

Lombok is east of Jakarta and Bali, and is one of the lesser known islands of Indonesia but is known for its beaches and surfing and of course the volcano.

The Mount Rinjani National Park organised rescue parties who went to help clear debris from landslides for the climbers to safely return, and a helicopter dropped supplies and looked for those still trapped.

Officials say there were more than 120 aftershocks which followed the initial quake.

The walkers were mainly from Thailand and also French, Dutch and Spanish.

Hundreds of people are injured and homes are completely destroyed.

Survivors are receiving medical treatment and hundreds of blankets, tents, food and water are being distributed by the Indonesian government and Red Cross.