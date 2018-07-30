'Bigfoot erotica?' Virginia congressional race gets weird

WASHINGTON — Virginia is for lovers, according to the state's tourism bureau. And for one congressional candidate, that includes the love of Bigfoot.

But what kind of Bigfoot love, exactly, is the question that may come to define this competitive House race — at least for casual observers — no matter what else happens in Virginia's 5th Congressional District the rest of the campaign season.

Democrat Leslie Cockburn accused her Republican opponent, Denver Riggleman, of being a "devotee of Bigfoot erotica" in a tweet Sunday night. "[T]his is not what we need on Capitol Hill," she added sternly —before sharing another image purportedly from "Riggleman's Bigfoot erotica collection."

Leslie Cockburn in Charlottesville, Virginia on June 7, 2018. Matt Eich

The tweet included a screenshot of Riggleman's Instagram account, where he had posted a drawing of Bigfoot with a rather large and strategically placed "CENSORED" bar. In the caption, Riggleman wrote that he's working on a book called "Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him," which he has also referenced in several other social media posts.