Over 10,000 people gathered in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar on Sunday to watch the 452nd annual diving competition, with participants jumping from the historic Old Bridge into the Neretva River.

The competitors leapt from the 27 metre-high bridge into the cold, fast-flowing river below to the excited cheers of spectators.

The bridge is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the country's most famous landmarks.