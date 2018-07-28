Police and protestors clashed on the streets of Lima last night amid simmering public anger over a corruption scandal involving Peruvian politicians and judges.
Peru corruption protests
Now Reading:
Peru corruption protests
Peru corruption protests
Police and protestors clashed on the streets of Lima last night amid simmering public anger over a corruption scandal involving Peruvian politicians and judges.
Wire tapped phone conversations have been released by the media in which judges appear to be offering trade favours to friends and help to convicted criminals.
President Martin Vizcarra has promised to clamp down on offenders and has sacked his justice minister.