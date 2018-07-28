BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Peru

Peru corruption protests

Now Reading:

Peru corruption protests

Peru corruption protests
Text size Aa Aa

Police and protestors clashed on the streets of Lima last night amid simmering public anger over a corruption scandal involving Peruvian politicians and judges.

Wire tapped phone conversations have been released by the media in which judges appear to be offering trade favours to friends and help to convicted criminals.

President Martin Vizcarra has promised to clamp down on offenders and has sacked his justice minister.

More about