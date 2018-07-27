Skywatchers ready for 'blood moon'

Much of planet Earth should get ready for the Moon to turn red on Friday (July 27) during the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

Asia and Australia will be able view the eclipse after midnight and before sunrise.

In Europe and Africa, the eclipse will be underway as soon as the Moon rises and the best views will be in the evening just after 9pm.

The eclipse happens as the Moon passes into the shadow behind the Earth.

Because our planet has an atmosphere, the red light from the sun is refracted around it and hits the Moon, turning it this spectacular colour.

Best of all, it's totally safe for us all to look at. With a telescope, binoculars, or the naked eye, everyone can enjoy the view.