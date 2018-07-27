Pompeo blindsided by latest Trump tweets

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was blindsided by threats against NATO ally Turkey made Thursday by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, two State Department sources told NBC News.

The threats concern the fate of North Carolina Pastor Andrew Brunson, who has been detained by Turkish officials based on allegations of terror and espionage. Trump tweeted Thusday that the "United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey" for keeping Brunson in custody.

Trump called him "a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being."