Portuguese authority reveals price tags in illegal online wildlife trade

Officials in Portugal are cracking down on the illegal trade of wildlife parts online, confiscating items including a hippopotamus tooth and a baby elephant’s leg in recent months.

The Economic and Food Safety Authority (ASAE) says it has seized items from five locations across the country after monitoring online adverts to find protected species being traded without legal documentation.

But how much is the illicit trade actually worth?

Price tags

The wildlife parts seized by the ASAE in recent months included a hippo’s tooth and a baby elephant leg. Together, they were worth more than €11,000.

The group gave Euronews a breakdown of the price tags attached to the sales.

One ivory tusk (2.3kg) = €1,500

One hippopotamus tooth (1kg) = €125

One baby elephant leg = €850

Three ivory tusks (1kg/4 kg) = €2,850

One ivory tusk (13kg) = €6,000

A ‘black figure’

The ASAE told Euronews the online market is the “main point” for the illegal trade of animal parts in Portugal.

The situation is mirrored elsewhere in Europe.

Earlier this year, a report by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) found that thousands of animals threatened with extinction were being offered for sale across the region.

In total, 11,772 items — either live animals or their body parts — were found by the group over a six-week period in the UK, France, Germany and Russia.

To tackle the issue in Portugal, the ASAE said it “constantly” monitors sites where animal products are regularly advertised.

However, it said social media remains a “black figure” in the trade that is more difficult to track.

As well as monitoring online sales, the ASAE says it hopes to educate people about the illegality of trading protected parts online without authorisation.