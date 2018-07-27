If you missed out on Friday's lunar eclipse, take a look at our gallery for some splendid photos of the "red moon".
Missed the lunar eclipse? Take a look at our photo gallery
The total eclipse lasted one hour, 42 minutes, and 57 seconds.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes completely behind Earth and into its shadow. It happens when the sun, the Earth and the moon are perfectly aligned with our planet in the middle, thus blocking sunlight from reaching the moon. The light then appears reddish, hence the “blood moon” name.
Lunar eclipses also only take place when the moon is full.
The eclipse was visible from Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. However, in some places (like in Lyon) clouds blocked out the moon.