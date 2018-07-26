German brewers running out of bottles

It's Germany's favourite drink but as the country's heatwave sends people reaching for a cold one, smaller breweries are struggling to keep up with demand.

It's not the golden liquid itself but rather having enough bottles and crates to fill.

The drinks system in Germany means that bottles are sold with a deposit which the customer gets back when they return the bottles to the seller or licensed drinks vendors.

A combination of hot weather and summer holidays means that empties aren't finding their way back to breweries as quickly as usual.

Production is being delayed!

One brewer has taken to Facebook to beg customers to bring back their empties.

They're hoping the call-out will succeed and normal service will be soon resumed.